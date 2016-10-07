Craig Hignett backs calls for international break to extend to League Two

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett is backing calls for the whole of the English Football League to be exempt from playing football during international breaks.

The manager reckons it’s as if the governing bodies “aren’t bothered” about the teams at the lower reaches of the league pyramid.

Earlier this week, Plymouth Argyle boss Derek Adams, speaking to the BBC, questioned the current system.

The Scot said: “There’s no doubt about it. I think that an international break should be for everybody.”

And although Hignett and Adams have failed to see eye to eye when their sides have met in the past, on this subject Hignett is backing the Pilgrims’ manager’s claims.

“Derek Adams thinks everyone should have an international break. I agree with him,” said Hignett.

“I think we have two internationals (Trevor Carson and Liam Donnelly) who are regulars in our side.

“For us, it is a big blow to miss them.

“Trevor was our captain last week and Liam has been very good. To miss them two is massive.

“It’s like they aren’t bothered about us.

“It’s like they are saying just let them lot in League One and League Two get on with it.

“Go and sign another international if you want a game off? We can’t do that like other clubs can. Few clubs at this level have that kind of ability.

“At the end of the day we have to deal with it. But it has become an issue.

“And look at the competition the other night – the Checkatrade Trophy – and the rules. It’s something we have to put up with.”