Craig Hignett determined not to let complacency undo Hartlepool United’s positivity as they face Grimsby Town

Craig Hignett is determined not to let complacency be the undoing of all of Hartlepool United’s positivity.

The Pools gaffer, whose side take on Grimsby at Blundell Park this afternoon, has waxed lyrical about his players’ performances in the last fortnight, blaming poor refereeing decisions for their return of three points from three games.

But he has warned the dressing room that letting their levels drop would go some way to reversing feel-good factor about the Northern Gas & Power Stadium at present.

“The challenge is to keep that level of consistency, performances and concentration. Don’t think you have cracked it because you’ve had some good performances,” he said.

“The team is close to clicking and we started a bit different with all-out attack.

“Now we have tightened up a bit and I think it suits them this way.

“There’s some really good footballers in there, this system suits us.

“The balancing act – as it has been all season – is to score goals we have to be a bit more open and to keep them out we have to be tighter. We need that happy medium.

“We are probably finding our way and with a bit more quality in front of goal we could have scored more than one in each of the last two games.”

Ahead of this afternoon’s clash at Grimsby, Hignett is wary of the goals threat of League Two top scorer Omar Bogle, who has nine goals to his name so far this season.

Hignett said: “They have got a centre forward who is on fire just like Nath (Nathan Thomas). He is scoring lots of goals.

“They have got some really good results.

“They are a hard working side, again with bits of quality.

“We know it is going to be tough, but we have to go into this with the right frame of mind. If we do that we will be a match for them. It’ll be a good game.

“It’ll be good for Toto (Nsiala) it’ll be good for Padraig (Amond), going back. I’m not sure what kind of reception they will get - I’m sure it’ll be a good one.”

“Everyone is looking forward to it but we know everyone will have to work their socks off to get anything.”