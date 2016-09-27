Craig Hignett feels Hartlepool United were robbed by poor refereeing decisions yet again

Poor refereeing has cost Hartlepool United dear yet again, according to Craig Hignett.

The Pools boss believes the decision to send off Nicky Featherstone was crucial in deciding the fate of tonight's 1-1 home draw with high-flying Luton Town.

The hosts were one goal to the good - courtesy of Nathan Thomas - and cruising until the skipper was given his marching orders by Seb Stockbridge.

A late Alan Sheehan strike rescued a point for Luton, while Pools were down to 10 men.

The gaffer said: "We should have won without a doubt, we all saw it.

"The lads were brilliant and put a real shift in, especially down to ten men when they were disciplined.

“We had chances, they had chances, Podge (Padraig Amond) hit the post to make it two and if we had 11 men we would have seen it out.

“The sending-off typifies the standard of referring.

"Nicky won the ball, both studs up. The explanation was Nicky caught him the chest, which he didn’t.

“It’s never a red card in a million years. Plymouth at the weekend would have had eight men if that was the case."