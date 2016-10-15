Craig Hignett: Hartlepool United dropped three points at Carlisle, not one

Never mind one point dropped at Carlisle, it was three, according to Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett.

The Pools gaffer is of the firm belief that his side should have beaten the 10-man Cumbrians at Brunton Park, despite losing 3-2 to a late Michael Raynes header.

Jabo Ibehre had given the hosts the lead in the opening 45 before a moment of madness from Shaun Miller saw the Blues reduced to 10-men before the hour.

Lewis Alessandra then netted his second goal in two games to level before full-back Danny Grainger scored a corker from 30 yards.

Padraig Amond scored his fifth of the campaign for 2-2 before Raynes rose highest to continue the Cumbrians unbeaten start to the League Two campaign.

"It’s a game we should have won, should have been in front," said Hignett.

"It was frantic, I can’t fault the performance or effort and we were the better side before they went down to 10 men.

"They have a man sent off, but I’m annoyed with the manner of the goals we concede. They aren’t getting back into the game or going to cause us problems.

"I’m angry because we talked about set-pieces all week, spent an hour and a half walking through them yesterday and they score two of them.

"I’m angry because we haven’t been professional and done our jobs properly. If the lads are professional and do their jobs properly, then they go and win the game.

"Not one point dropped, but three dropped. We were the better side and really should have gone on to win it."