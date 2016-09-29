Craig Hignett has 'a bit of the Jurgen Klopp about him', says ex-Pools star

Craig Hignett has got a touch of Jurgen Klopp about him, according to former Hartlepool United midfielder Don Hutchison.

The ex-Sunderland, Liverpool and Scotland star reckons Pools gaffer Hignett's open, honest approach with the press is refreshing.

Hutchison even draws comparisons with the style of Kop boss Klopp, while criticising the sterile interviews given by the likes of Brendan Rodgers and ex-Everton man Roberto Martinez.

"I’ve seen Craig Hignett is doing well there and he’s a great lad," said Hutchison to bwin.com.

"I’ve played a few veterans matches with him and he’s genuinely one of the funniest men I’ve ever spent time with, a truly fantastic storyteller. I think that charisma well suit him well, he’s got a bit of Klopp about him in that respect.

"You see the likes of Rodgers and Roberto Martinez give very sterile interviews even after they’ve taken a hiding and it’s rubbish.

"Klopp on the other hand, you can see the passion is still blazing even after the game is finished and he’ll call it as it is. That’s a skill I think Craig can use at Hartlepool, he won’t pull the wool over the fans’ eyes and that’s good, old-school management.

"I like to keep an eye on all of my old teams and Hartlepool are no different. I might not know what formation they are playing every weekend, but I’ll always keep an eye on the table."

Have you seen our Hartlepool United Facebook page? Give us a like.

