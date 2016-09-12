Craig Hignett hopes for full squad for Hartlepool United’s home double

Hartlepool United are ready for a return home after three awaydays in a row – and boss Craig Hignett hopes to have ALL his squad available.

Following the Checkatrade Trophy loss at Notts County, the 6-1 drubbing at Stevenage and Saturday’s come-from-behind 2-1 win at Yeovil, Pools can look forward to back-to-back matches at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

He’s had some bone bruising but a problem like that is a tough call, we’ll just have to wait and see CRAIG HIGNETT

Pools tackle Mansfield this Saturday and then host promotion hopefuls Luton Town a week tomorrow.

Hignett has been forced to change his side because of injuries and Pools went to Yeovil on Saturday minus Matthew Bates (ankle), Jake Carroll (hamstring) and Michael Woods (calf).

But the Pools boss hopes they will be in contention for the match against the Stags.

“Batesy is getting better all the time,” said Hignett. “He’s had some bone bruising but a problem like that is a tough call, we’ll just have to wait and see.

“Jake and Woodsy I don’t think will be anything long-term.”

Rob Jones came off at Huish Park at half-time after feeling his back which forced a change of formation in the second period with Pools going 4-3-3, having started as a 3-5-2.

Pools will assess the veteran defender this week though they would like to have him fit to take on the Stags.

Meanwhile, on-loan pair Bradley Fewster and Tom Heardman will get the chance tomorrow to get more minutes on the field when Pools reserves play their second Central League fixture of the season.

Boro striker Fewster played the final quarter of an hour of Saturday’s match at Yeovil as a replacement for Padraig Amond, while Newcastle forward Heardman was an unused sub.

Both played an hour for the reserves last week in the 2-1 win over York at Bedford Terrace and they will line up again for Sam Collins side tomorrow against Bradford City at Billingham Town’s ground (kick-off 2pm).