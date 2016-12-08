Craig Hignett opens up about his struggles with Hartlepool United players

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has admitted he is struggling to get his message across to his players.

While the gaffer admits that he loves his job, and working with the Pools squad, he has revealed that a lot of the hard work done on the training pitch, is proving fruitless on a weekend.

And a lot of that is to do with the players lack of understanding.

In an open and honest interview, the Northern Gas & Power Stadium gaffer revealed: "This is what I struggle with.

"Once you say it once, twice, three times, you should never have to say something to the players again really.

"It is about managing deficiencies on a matchday.

"We coach them to get better in the week, then we need to put them in positions where we know they can perform."

Reflecting back on his time as Middlesbrough assistant, the manager, whose side are preparing to face in-form Cambridge United in 48 hours, said: "At that level you can do more with the players. More of the type of things you want to do.

"At this level you are managing limitations on certain players.

"So you don't get the time to do what you want to do."

But that does not mean the gaffer is not loving life at Pools.

Hignett is thriving on the task of turning players with the raw ingredients into polished diamonds.

"It is frustrating but I enjoy trying to make the players better," he said.