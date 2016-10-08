Craig Hignett: Pools can achieve this season but lack belief

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett reckons his players can achieve something this season.

But, speaking after his side again let a home lead slip against Crawley Town, the gaffer thinks belief is the only thing standing in the way of Pools and a place at the top end of the League Two table.

“If they have belief, they will do things this year," said Hignett.

"We need to have that belief. It's not about just being safe and hanging around in mid-table, I believe we can do something."

Despite Lewis Alessandra's opportunist first-half strike, following Nathan Thomas' penalty miss, Pools were pegged back by James Collins' spot-kick in the closing stages.

And despite missing out on a first home win in six this season, a run which even stretches back to the end of last season and April's 2-1 win over York City, Pools are actually also unbeaten in six.

Despite the disappointment, that's something that pleases Hignett.

"We remain unbeaten and it shows we can play against play-off teams and not lose," he said.

"If someone was going to win it, it was going to be us.

"Our final third was a bit sloppy and we had chances to snatch and missed them, but we could have lost it.

"It was like a few games here, we look like we are going to win then we don’t. Do we get a lead and get scared? When you go in front you want to protect it and want to get in and do the things that gave you the lead."