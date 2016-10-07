Craig Hignett: ‘Pools can better Grimsby show’

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett is certain that his players can better their remarkable Grimsby show.

Pools were rampant, netting three goals at Blundell Park last weekend in what two-goal hero Padraig Amond described as a “perfect performance”.

And while Hignett accepts his side were excellent on Humberside, he does believe that they can improve when Crawley come to town tomorrow.

“We will see what Saturday has done, but the message to the players is ‘that’s what you can do, now go and do it better’,” said Hignett.

“Hopefully last week’s win gives them that belief and makes sure they know they are one of the better teams in the league.

“It was important to win last week to stay in touch with others and get that winning feeling.

“The lads have played really well and when you play really well and draw, albeit against the top two teams at the time, it leaves you wondering. Sometimes it takes a win before that belief comes.”

Even though last week was impressive, Hignett is not underestimating the challenge in front of his side, should they look to at least emulate last Saturday.

“They are all tough games,” said the manager.

“But we are on a decent run of form. There’s no reason why we should be afraid – we try to win the game.

“Every week we try and set out a plan to give us the best chance of winning and lately we are doing alright.

“There’s been an improvement, but we haven’t got as many points as our performances have deserved.

“Plymouth we drew because of an awful refereeing decision, which has been proved awful by the feedback we have had.

“Luton we drew because of an awful refereeing decision, which has been proved awful by the feedback we have had.

“So there’s four points we should have had – that would put us third of fourth. We aren’t a million miles away.”