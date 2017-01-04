Craig Hignett reveals which Hartlepool player has thrown his hat in the ring for a first-team run

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett says one of his fringe men stood up and was counted in the creditable, late 2-2 draw at Accrington Stanley.

The manager took time to single out the performance of full-back Jordan Richards, who had a big hand in both Padraig Amond’s first leveller, then Scott Harrison’s late cracker that secured a valuable away point.

His delivery was good and he defended well when he had to - he can be very pleased with himself

“Jordan was very good,” said the manager, of a player who has taken some considerable criticism from the punters this campaign.

“We just thought he would give us that extra bit of balance. That is why we decided to bring him in.

“Hawks (Lewis Hawkins) had played a lot of football and needed a rest.

“There have been a few are carrying knocks, a few needed a rest but Jordan came in and his delivery was good and he defended well when he had to - he can be very please with himself.”

Josh Laurent was recalled to the starting XI, having been dropped for the win over Morecambe three days previous.

But he lasted less than an hour at the Wham Stadium. Hignett has explained why. He said: “Josh was ill, even though I was going to put him in anyway. He had to come off.”

It is expected Laurent will be fighting fit for the weekend clash with Grimsby Town, but one player who is rated as touch and go is Trevor Carson. News is awaited on the extent of his shoulder injury.