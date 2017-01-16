Craig Hignett’s time at Hartlepool United in numbers

Craig Hignett’s spell at Hartlepool United came to an abrupt end on Sunday when he parted company with the club after just 11 months in charge at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

And it fair to say it was an up and down period for the former Middlesbrough assistant, who took the reins after Ronnie Moore’s departure in February 2016.

48% - Craig Hignett’s loss percentage at Pools

Here we take a look at the numbers behind the manager’s time at Pools.

*341 - Days Hignett spent at the helm, that equates to 48 weeks and 5 days or 93% of a regular year.

*30 - Consecutive weeks Pools went without recording a home win between April’s victory over York and the November triumph against Cheltenham.

*6 - The total number of wins Pools have managed to record in League Two this season.

*28.8% - Hignett’s win percentage since arriving.

*48% - His loss percentage.

*25 - The number of losses Pools have suffered in total.

*14 - Back in late October Pools were the joint top scorers in the Football League away from home.

*7 - Pools have failed to score in seven of their last nine games.

*33 - Hartlepool’s goals for column this season.

*44 - The number of goals Hartlepool have conceded. Only Newport, 24th, and Notts County, 23rd, have let in more.

*5 - Games Higgy has to sit out due to touchline bans.

*16 - Total amount of players signed by Hignett in his 11-month spell at the Vic.

*10 - The number who have departed.

*24,000 - The remarkable amount of money made by the club on Toto Nsiala, one of Hignett’s failed signings from last summer. The DR Congo international is now at League One Shrewsbury Town.

*1,000,000+ - The price tag slapped on the head of prized-asset Nathan Thomas by manager Hignett.

*1/10 - The shortest price on a replacement for Hignett. At time of printing it was Dave Jones. Others in the market include Neil Redfearn at 9/1, Sam Collins and Ritchie Humphreys 10/1, Rob Page 12/1, Alan Stubbs 14/1, Kenny Jackett , Dean Saunders, Mark Robins, Steve Cotterill, David Flitcroft, Tony Mowbray 16/1, Ronnie Moore 25/1.