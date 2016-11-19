Craig Hignett slams yet another Hartlepool United defensive lapse

Craig Hignett has accused his Hartlepool United players of not doing their jobs properly in defeat to Doncaster.

An Liam Mandeville strike into added time won it for the hosts, after Padraig Amond's penalty had cancelled out John Marquis' opener.

And Hignett was angry that his side, once again, let a late point slip through their fingers against one of the League Two big boys, having done similar against Carlisle and Plymouth recently.

Although, he could not fault his players for effort, it was again application which has cost Pools dear.

Post-match the gaffer said: "If you don’t do your jobs for 93 minutes run the risk of going that.

"We’ve been done today by two bits of poor defending, not going their jobs proper.

"It’s galling, hard to take. But the lads have to start learning. You can’t float along in games, you have to do your job - as a defender you defend.

"We weren’t as good with the ball as we have been, they had loads of it, but we limited them with that they did to us.

"With three minutes left, we would have got away with a point and we should have.

"We worked hard, two lapses in concentration cost us which is disappointing.

"I can’t fault work rate or effort, we weren’t as good as we have been, but this is a tough place to come, a decent side.

"We showed we can handle them.

"In the end the goals are disappointing."