Craig Hignett would have taken a draw at Yeovil but always felt Pools would win it

Craig Hignett said he was confident Hartlepool United would steal a winner at Yeovil Town.

Pools looked on course for a draw against the Glovers when Nathan Thomas received the ball out wide and cut in before beating Artur Kysiak with a curling left-footer in injury time which gave the keeper no chance.

Thomas had earlier chalked off Matt Butcher first goal for Yeovil when the Pools forward scampered clear in he 67th minute.

“I was saying to Flem ‘we can win this’,” explained Hignett. “We felt we could hit them on the break or if we could get Nathan one on one with them then the chance would come.

“We had Lewie Alessandra on the pitch and Brad Fewster, we were confident.

“At 1-1 in injury time, yes you would settle for what you’ve got, but we always believed we could create a chance.“Nathan did and what a brilliant goal.

“We’d have been happy with a point – I think both teams would have settled for that – but when you have someone like Nathan, if you stay in games that sort of thing can happen.

“He’s done it twice and he’s won us the three points.

“I’m delighted for him, I’m delighted for everyone at the club – we took some stick last week after Stevenage and rightly so.

“But here, we can take some plaudits for the way we played.”

It was a great response from Pools seven days after the 6-1 humiliation at Broadhall Way seven days earlier.

“I was delighted with the reaction we got,” Hignett said.

“First half I thought we were solid, we went three at the back, something we haven’t done before but I thought we looked safe.

“While we were not as attack-minded as we have been we looked solid.

“Yeovil put us under pressure in the last 10 minutes of the first half and we had to defend our box.

“I was disappointed with their goal but, overall, I have to be pleased with the performance.”