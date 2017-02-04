Dave Jones disappointed Hartlepool United could not hold on for win over Yeovil.

Dave Jones felt Hartlepool United's "game management" cost Pools as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Yeovil Town.

Pools looked on their way to another home win under their new boss when Padraig Amond headed in his 11th goal of his debut season at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

He nodded home magnificently from 15 yards after meeting a deep 64th-minute cross from the right from Andrew Nelson, who was making his first start following his transfer deadline day loan move from Sunderland.

But it was not to be a dream debut for the 19-year-old who was also responsible for Yeovil's goal five minutes later.

His rash challenge on Francois Zoko in the home box produced an easy decision for referee Michael Salisbury, who pointed to the spot.

Former Pools star Matty Dolan made no mistake, keeper Adam Bartlett diving to his left as the 23-year-old put the ball in the opposite corner.

"For 70 minutes I could not fault the lads, it was probably just a but of over-enthusiasm," said Jones.

"We probably should not have isolated the youngster, had a bit more around him, a bit more talking.

"That's something we'll have to learn from.

"I thought his performance with Louis was a good one to start with. They are raw and they are going to be good players.

"I thought we had Yeovil on the ropes but it's then you have to kill teams off and we didn't do that and we gave them a chance to get back into it.

"Yeovil grew into the game, we needed to manage it a bit better, that will come witrh experience and knowledge.

"But everything we'd asked of the lads they did and you look at the goal and one or two of the opportunties we created, that's what we've been working on."