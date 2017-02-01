Dave Jones goes for youth at Hartlepool United with Sunderland, Plymouth forwards

Dave Jones has opted to go for fresh faces rather than old heads in his final sortie in the transfer market.

The Hartlepool United boss signed two young forwards on a busy transfer deadline day.

He is still quite young but that is where this club is at this moment in time DAVE JONES

Josh Laurent’s big-money switch to Wigan Athletic, in a deal which could net Pools close to £500,000, was the headline move for the club.

It was the only departure of the day from the Northern Gas and Power Stadium but Jones last night made sure he freshened up his squad with two prospects.

Andrew Nelson joined from Sunderland on loan for the rest of the season with an identical deal for Plymouth Argyle’s Louis Rooney going through just before the window closed at 11pm.

Jones rates it as good business for Pools who have two ambitious, hungry forwards to put the pressure on the current frontmen.

“Andrew is a young player who has been recommended to us,” Jones told the Pools website.

“The club has had him watched over a period of time and the feeling is that he could be an asset for us.

“He is still quite young but that is where this club is at this moment in time.

“It’s important that we try to build good relationships with our local clubs so I would like to thank Sunderland for their help in arranging this deal.”

Nelson has spent much of the campaign as a sub for the Black Cats U23 side, including coming off the bench twice in the club’s Checkatrade Trophy campaign.

But the 19-year-old arrives with a good reputation as a quick forward who is armed with physical strength.

Nelson, who has been handed the number 22 shirt, had been attracting interest from Scottish side St Mirren, but the Black Cats despatched him to the Vic.

He will come into contention for a place in the squad for this weekend’s vital League Two home date against Yeovil Town.

So too will Rooney who, ironically, was in the matchday squad to face Yeovil last weekend.

The 20-year-old watched from the bench as automatic promotion favourites Plymouth were beaten 2-1 by the Glovers.

While leaving a title charge at your hometown club must be a difficult decision, Rooney jumped at the opportunity to join Pools in a bid for regular first-team football.

He has played only three times this term, all as a sub, twice in the FA Cup, including the fourth-round replay defeat to Liverpool last month, and a 3-0 home defeat to Grimsby.

Rooney is well known to Pools, having scored twice for the Pilgrims AGAINST Pools on the final day of last season, when Craig Hignett’s side were blitzed 5-0.