Dave Jones: Hartlepool United have a home and away team

Dave Jones believes he has two different teams after seeing Hartlepool United hammered on the road for the second time in two awaydays.

Pools were taken to the cleaners at Mansfield Town where they lost 4-0, the promotion-chasers scoring twice in each half.

On-loan Sheffield United prospect Ben Whiteman did the damage, with a coolly-taken opener in the 19th minute, heading in his second a quarter of an hour from time.

In between, Danny Rose took adavantage of a gift from Matthew Bates with sub Alex MacDonald scoring the third in the 71st minute.

Pools have taken four points out of six at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium, but on the road that is now seven goals conceded in two games.

"I can see two teams, one home and one away," shrugged Jones, whose side lost 3-1 at relegation-threatened Newport County in the previous away trip.

"It's a club trait which has to change."

Pools had a glorious chance on 14 minutes when Padraig Amond had a sight at goal only for his lob to go over the net instead of in it.

But once Whiteman had fired Steve Evans's side ahead just five minutes later there looked only one winner.

"We should have been a goal up after 15 minutes, but we can't be disappointed when a goal goes in," said Jones.

"For the first 20 minutes we were comfortable, we were at it.

"Podge had a good chance, a bit more care and it goes in and we had another opportunity after that.

"But the first goal was our mistake and the second.

"In the second half, we were in their faces, we had one or two half-chances, we just needed a bit of quality.

"But then we had a free-kick and everyone goes gung-ho and it was a poor free-kick and all of a sudden they break and score."