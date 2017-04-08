Dave Jones: Hartlepool United take 'good point' at Morecambe

Dave Jones felt Hartlepool United won a "good point" at Morecambe where they ended a run of three straight defeats with a hard-earned draw.

Pools had the better of the first half at the Globe Arena, where Padraig Amond's cute finish gave his team

a 39th-minute lead.

However, the away side could not build on Amond's 14th goal of the season and the Shrimps had the best of the second-half play.

They threatened the away goal with Joe Fryer saving well from Kevin Ellison but the home pressure paid off on the hour when Paul Mullin scored after Pools cleared off the line.

Pools had late appeals for a penalty rejected but a point proved a fair outcome,

"It's a good point," said Jones. "The lads have worked hard for it.

"It's a hard place to come, a difficult pitch and difficult opponents who are fighting for their lives as well.

"We should have had the three points, we had enough of the game we need to cut out the sloppiness.

"In the first half we totally dominated, the second half was fairly even but we had a really good chancebefore they scored to go two up.

"But that's been the differerence, instead of putting it in, they go up and scoe after we don't clear our lines.

"Instead of trying to play it out, smash it 60 yards."

“But I can’t fault them they worked their socks off. It was a good, hard-earned point.,"

The result ended a run of three straight defeats, but left Pools in 22nd place and now just three points above the drop zone after Newport won 1-0 at Exeter City.

It's tight at the bottom, with Cheltenham remaining a point above Pools after a battling 3-3 draw at Wycombe.