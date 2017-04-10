Dave Jones: Morecambe’s Paul Mullin should have been red-carded for Nathan Thomas ‘elbow’

Dave Jones felt Hartlepool United were on the wrong end of two potential match-changing decisions in the 1-1 draw at Morecambe.

The Pools boss felt his side should have had a penalty for handball in the second minute of stoppage time when a Nathan Thomas cross struck a home defender.

Despite the screams of the 400-plus Pools fans at that end and the loud protestations from Thomas, referee Andy Haines was unmoved.

And Jones was angry that Paul Mullin was allowed to stay on the field after felling Thomas from the re-start after Morecambe had brought the game level through the striker’s scrambled header on the hour.

Thomas went down inside the centre-circle, with Mr Haines ‘only’ showing Mullin a yellow card.

“Why did the referee book their boy in the centre of the park from the kick-off?” said Jones.

“It will be interesting to see what’s on his sheet.

“He actually told our lads he’s booked him for elbowing him.

“It’s a blatant elbow in the back of the head, so he has to go.

“If he’s seen it why book him?

“If it was an accidental collision, it’s nothing, is it?.

“Is he booking him for obstruction? No, because he said it was for an elbow.”

Thomas was involved in a heated exchange of words with Shrimps assistant boss Kenny McKenna after receiving lengthy treatment from physio Ian Gallagher.

Jones was convinced the Co Durham official should have pointed to the spot in stoppage time when Thomas had made a threatening run and seen his cross strike the arm of a home player.

“It looked it,” said Jones.

“These are the things which change games for you.

“But, listen, we had enough chances to win it, unfortunately we didn’t.”