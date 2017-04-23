Dave Jones' position as Hartlepool United manager had become untenable - here's why

Tension filled the air at Victoria Park ahead of kick-off.

A defeat for Hartlepool United against Barnet, coupled with victory for a galvanised Newport County, would leave Pools staring into the abyss.

Even with two games to go, and Dave Jones gone as manager, relegation from the Football League for the first time in the club’s proud history is surely now a certainty after the crushing 2-0 loss.

Before kick-off, the club’s long-suffering fans knew what was at stake and so presumably did the players.

Yet Jones’ side produced one of their most lifeless, pitiful, abject displays of the season so far - and there have been plenty to choose from – at exactly the time when they needed to turn up and show what they are made of.

Off the pace from the start, Barnet dominated the first half with the one-paced Pools midfield nowhere to be seen.

Michael Woods battles for the ball. Picture by Frank Reid

Barnet putting Pools under intense pressure before eventually they cracked in the second half.

Despite the dross on show, the fans had backed them but patience has worn very thin given the shambles witnessed on and off the pitch this season.

As the second half wore on, fans let Jones, chairman Gary Coxall and the players have both barrels.

With so much at stake, it was a shocking performance.

Barnet beat Hartlepool United at The Vic. Picture by Frank Reid

Jones had opted for a 4-3-3 formation, with experienced Matthew Bates back at the heart of defence, a wise move.

It meant Brad Walker moved into central midfield, his more natural position, but he looked lost against Barnet. The game passed him by and nobody was there to help him.

I covered Hartlepool United in the Great Escape campaign before moving on to cover Sunderland and under Ronnie Moore in the final months of the campaign, Pools had a way of playing, an identity, a spirit, drive and commitment.

There was passion in the side and on the bench. That has gone now. That team had leaders in it, players that were technically limited but willing to give it their all.

Carl Magnay aside, there is a chronic lack of leadership in this Pools side with Trevor Carson and Billy Paynter out injured.

Nicky Featherstone wears the armband but is no captain. Bates is too quiet.

There is nobody to grab the game by the scruff of the neck. Nobody to even make a tackle.

The decision to bench 14-goal top scorer Padraig Amond was baffling before kick-off. Even more so, when Barnet took the game away from Pools.

Rhys Oates had scored two in two and works hard but why didn’t Jones play two up front. Of all games, this was a MUST win. "Get the striker on the pitch" was the cry from the home support.

When Amond eventually came on, Oates was moved out wide instead of going 4-4-2. Where’s Mike Bassett when you need him.

Baffling. There were groans from the Town End as it became apparent what the instruction was.

Chants of "You’re not fit to wear the shirt" from the home support along with "Dave Jones, get out of our club". Coxall was on the receiving end of similar chants.

When the second goal went in, a significant portion of the crowd left, others stayed to vent their fury. One fan hurled his season ticket away as he left the Mill House Stand. Boos rang out at the final whistle.

How did it come to this?

Former players, coaches and managers lined up on social media to vent their frustration at seeing a club they helped build suffer in this way.

Michael Barron – who is now honorary president of the Hartlepool United Supporters Trust alongside Jeff Stelling – tweeted: "Enough is enough at Pools. Time for a few people who don’t care about the club to leave. I think it might be to late to save our club."

Super Tommy Miller expressed his shock at Pools’ plight, Moore and Chris Freestone too.

Coxall – sat in the director’s box – is vocal on Twitter but you need more than 140 characters to sum up his dismal reign as chairman. He looked to the floor when fans turned on him.

Jones’ record in charge of the club was horrendous and his position became untenable. There was nothing to suggest there were brighter times ahead.

Fans had turned on him. And Coxall. When a man of Stelling’s stature resigns as president of the club you know you are in a world of trouble.

Jones’ arrival was widely welcomed, a real coup to land such an experienced manager but he looked lost ever since, unable to inspire anything from this crop of players.

The team do not look like picking up another point. Their fate is no longer in their own hands.

And with Newport in good form – their heavy defeat at Plymouth aside – Pools are destined for the drop.

Pools will be backed by an away support of French mime artists at Cheltenham on Saturday.

The demise of their club this season has left angry Pools fans speechless.