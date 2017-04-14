Dave Jones says 1-1 draw with Carlisle United was a point won for Hartlepool United

Dave Jones said Hartlepool United's battling draw with Carlisle United was a "point won" and not "two points dropped".

Pools appeared to be heading for the drop zone after Jabo Ibehre stroked Carlisle ahead.

Relegation rivals Newport moved above Pools when they took the lead in their match with Yeovil at Rodney Parade.

But Jones's side were only in the bottom two briefly as Rhys Oates showed great determination to draw them level with a 65th-minute equaliser.

The result kept Pools a point above the bottom two going into the last four matches of the season.

It was the second successive 1-1 draw, following on from last Saturday's result at Morecambe.

“It was two dropped last week at Morecambe," said Jones.

"Today against a team in the play-offs and fighting to get out of the division it was a point earned.

“You couldn’t fault the lads for their effort and driving forward. They showed determination."

Pools went near to a winner eight minutes from time when Nathan Thomas flashed a left-foot shot wide from 16 yards.

“It was close from where we were, but it didn't go in," shrugged Jones.