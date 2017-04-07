Dave Jones would be happy to put faith in Carl Magnay at Morecambe v Hartlepool united

Dave Jones has seen enough of Carl Magnay to restore him to the Hartlepool United side.

And that could mean Magnay getting his first start for Pools under Jones, at Morecambe tomorrow.

It’s great I have another senior player to drop in or be on the bench as he was last Saturday DAVE JONES

In fact, it would be the 28-year-old’s first start since September 17 when he ruptured knee ligaments in the 0-0 draw with Mansfield Town.

Don’t be surprised to see the Geordie line up at right-back at the Globe Arena following his incredible recovery from what was expected to be a season-ending injury.

Jones gave him a few seconds on the pitch at the end of the 2-0 defeat by Portsmouth and he has trained well this week at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

The Pools boss has only seen him in reserve football or on the training field, so has he seen enough of him to make a judgment on whether he can pick him for the crucial League Two showdown?

“I think so,” Jones told SportMail. “We’ve seen videos of him playing when he was fit.

“He seemed an integral part of the team, he has experience, he’s quite vocal, which we are not as a team because we are so young.

“Anything, any little percentage that gives us an advantage, I will use.”

Magnay should give Pools a boost – he has tons of experience defensively, like to get forward and, as his gaffer points out, is not afraid to open his trap.

“Mags will come into contention if he feels right and ready to go,” said Jones.

“He’s had reserve games, trained hard, and has had training sessions put on for his benefit.

“If he’s available it gives me food for thought.

“It’s great I have another senior player to drop in or be on the bench as he was last Saturday.”

The return of Magnay is likely to be the only change Jones makes to his side.

If he slots in at right-back that will leave the manager a decision on the left side of the defence whether to stick with Nicky Deverdics or pick Liam Donnelly there.

Jones has confirmed that on-loan Fulham defender Sean Kavanagh is unlikely to return to Pools as he is still recovering from hamstring trouble, so it means it will be between the two Ds, Deverdics or Donnelly at left-back.

The Pools boss spent a spell at the then non-league club as player-coach as his playing career was winding down.

Morecambe now are very much part of the Football League, but have found themselves sucked towards the foot of the table after seven defeats in a row.

Jones would love to to take advantage of their plight but is taking nothing for granted.

“Confidence may not be high there,” he said. “I’ve been at Morecambe as a coach – one of my first roles was as a player-coach there – and it’s always been a tough place to go.

“I expect a hard game, they won’t give it to us will they? They will want to stop the rot.

“We all want to stop a rot.”

Morecambe (probable): Roche, Winnard, Edwards, Whitmore, McGowan, Rose, Murphy, Molyneux, Wildig, Ellison, Mullin. Subs: Wakefield, Nizic, Fleming, Evans, Hawley

Pools (probable): Fryer, Magnay, Harrison, Walker, Deverdics, Featherstone, Woods, Alessandra, Thomas, Amond, Oates. Subs: Dudzinski, Richardson, Donnelly, Bates, Hawkins, Rooney, Rodney