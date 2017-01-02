Defender exit frees up cash for Hartlepool United to add new faces

The departure of defender Toto Nsiala has freed up cash for Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett to bring in at least two loan players.

And the Mail understands that one deal is close to completion - although the new boy, thought to be a loan addition, is not expected to be done until after this afternoon’s clash at Accrington Stanley.

One deal is close. It is not signed and sealed but we hope to have one in for Grimsby

Yesterday, Pools confirmed DR Congo international Nsiala’s exit to League One Shrewsbury Town.

The club received an undisclosed fee for defender, only signed from Grimsby Town in the summer.

Nsiala is reunited with his old Mariners boss, Paul Hurst, who is the Shrews’ current manager.

The 24-year-old made 25 appearances in all competitions for Pools, who are believed to have picked up a five-figure fee for the player.

His last appearance in a blue shirt was an unconvincing one in the 3-2 win over Morecambe on Friday night.

In his time at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium, Nsiala has been far from convincing. For every top class performance from the non-league graduate, there have been a fair share of errors, many of which have cost Pools dear in recent months.

As well as on the pitch performances being regularly below par, behind the scenes his professionalism has also been called into question.

And it is thought the player’s departure has been welcomed by many at the club.

While manager Craig Hignett is short on defensive options ahead of this afternoon’s trip to the Crown Ground, it is thought that he sanctioned the deal. And it is understood that the gaffer, who has always admitted that players must leave before additions can be made this month, will receive an increased transfer budget in January, due to the exit of former Everton training Nsiala. Although, the wages freed up and cash pocketed in the deal is unlikely to mean Hignett can stretch to any permanent transfers, with loans still likely to be high on the agenda.

Speaking about the window ahead, and about a deal being close to completion, the manager said: “Me and the chairman have had a chat.

“There will be one or two things happening in this window. “We have got people who we like and we can afford then we will probably do it.

“One deal is close. It is not signed and sealed but we hope to have one in for Grimsby.”