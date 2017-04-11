Everyone at Hartlepool United knows how important next five games are

Hartlepool United’s team know just how important the last five games of the season are for the club.

Manager Dave Jones says the coaching staff and players are well aware of their responsibility.

Pools face a testing run-in – home matches against two sides at the top end of League Two (Carlisle and Doncaster), two awaydays against teams at the bottom (Leyton Orient and Cheltenham) and a visit from mid-table Barnet.

“Everyone knows how important the games are until the end of the season – we are putting that into the players every day,” said Jones.

“We all have that responsibility and everyone has to go that little bit extra now.

“The confidence is good as the performances haven’t always been reflected in the results sometimes.

“But that happens in football and we have to get beyond that.

“We have to try to get those points on the board again.”

Pools seemed to have turned a corner when they won three games out of four at the start of last month.

But they have picked up only a point in the subsequent four games.

“We had a stage of doing well, then dipped, then come back again and I think that’s generally been the season looking back over it,” he said.

“The team has had its ups and downs and we have to get back to winning ways.”