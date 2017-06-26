Ex-Bayern Munich goalkeeper joins Hartlepool United

Craig Harrison has made his first appointment to his backroom staff at Hartlepool United after bringing in Bernhard Hirmer as goalkeeping coach.

The German, once of Bayern Munich, had worked with Harrison at previous club The New Saints.

Hirmer brings a wealth of experience, having also operated as the goalie coach at Stockport and Rochdale.

The 49-year-old played between the sticks for Bayern Munich B in the mid-90s before moving on to Dynamo Dresden.

He had spells in Germany, Switzerland and Austria before moving to England, where he dpent time at Bristol Rovers and Stockport County.

Hirmer becomes the fourth goalkeeper coach in the last six months.

Tony Caig left the club in January following the sacking of Craig Hignett, before ex-Boro keeper and former Pools assistant boss, Stephen Pears, helped out Pools as a short-term measure.

Hignett's successor, Dave Jones, brought in Brazilian Adriano Basso to the club in March.

Hirmer was on the training ground in Durham today as Pools began pre-saeason training.