Ex-Chelsea defender signs new contract at Hartlepool United

Craig Harrison has done another piece of crucial business at Hartlepool United by re-signing defender Carl Magnay.

Having captured former loan player Ryan Donaldson on a free transfer from promoted League Two side Plymouth Argyle, the new boss has persuaded fellow Geordie Magnay to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Magnay was one of three out-of-contract players to be offered new terms by the club, along with Rhys Oates and Brad Walker.

Oates has yet to commit himself while alker has been linked with Sky Bet Championship club Wolves and League One Wigan.

Keeping Magnay is good news for Pools, given National Leaguie rivals and neighbours Gateshead were interested in taking him back to the International Stadium.

The 28-year-old has been a regular selection at Victoria Park since his move from Grimsby Town in the summer of 2015.

The former Chelsea defender suffered a serious knee injury last September which required surgery which threatened to end his season early.

However, he made an incredible recovery and made it back for the fight for survival, a fight Pools, ultimately lost.

Magnay has experience of the National League during his time with Grimsby so Harrison has added another vital piece of the jigsaw.