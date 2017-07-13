Ex-Everton defender on trial at Hartlepool United

Craig Harrison declared himself happy with the contribution of the club’s on-trial players in the 7-0 victory at Dunston UTS.

One of the players seeking to impress, Junior Mondal, scored one of the seven goals after coming off the bench in the second half at the EBAC Northern League club.

Two others also entered the fray after the break, defender James Graham, and midfielder Martin Smith.

Graham is hoping to return to full-time football, having spent a season out of the game after leaving Everton last summer.

The 20-year-old had been schooled at Goodison Park from the age of seven and while he must get himself into shape, his pedigree has been noted by Harrison.

“James knows he’s got to get a bit fitter,” he said. “But he’s got lots of ability and he’s been at a Premier League club for over 10 years.

“The lad wants to have another go again and if we can and if it’s good for the club then we’ll support that.”

The Welshman will feature again at Harrogate Town on Saturday, as will Smith and Mondial.

Smith, from Sunderland, came through the system at the Academy of Light, though his most recent club has been Kilmarnock, where the 21-year-old made 10 appearances last season.

Winger Mondal, 20, has also come through a very impeccable youth section, Middlesbrough, who released him last month.

“They all did well,” Harrison said.

“Junior has come off the bench and made a great impact.

“He’s won a penalty and I love the fact he has stepped up to take it, I love his confidence, that little bit of arrogance.

“James did well too. He’s not played a game of football in over 12 months.

“Martin has done very well too, again.

“He’s a very consistent player, a good passer of the ball and experienced for a young lad, having played at a high standard.

“I’m pleased with them and all the lads.” Harrison had new assistant boss, Paul Jenkins (pictured), alongside him in the away technical area last night.