Ex-Hartlepool United boss would ‘love’ return to management

Craig Hignett would love a return to coaching or management – any time, any place, anywhere.

The 47-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Hartlepool United in January.

And, following a couple of months to re-charge the batteries after a tough period at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium he is ready to work again.

“I would like to return to management,” he said. “I know, given the resources, I will do well.

“ I have learned so much in dealing with players, with chairmen, and situations that are not in your control.

“They’ll stand me in good stead for my next role.”

Hignett was fired after the 1-0 defeat at Crawley in mid-January with Pools 19th in League Two, four points above the relegation zone.

Pools had taken just 27 points from 26 games though Hignett’s cause was not helped by the situation at the club with the players not being paid on time.

The Scouser says he would like to manage, but would also love to coach.

Speaking with Reuters news agency, the ex-Middlesbrough star said: “I love coaching.

“If I was to be an assistant or a first-team coach somewhere, that would also suit me down to the ground.

“It’s what I’ve grown up with and it’s what I know best.

“I’m happy to travel. It doesn’t matter where it is. I’m not bothered whether it’s somewhere local, down south or somewhere abroad. I just want to be back in football.”