Ex-Manchester keeper settles in smoothly at Hartlepool United

Dave Jones says the latest addition to Hartlepool United’s coaching staff has settled in smoothly to the role.

Jones has brought in Adriano Basso to the Northern Gas & Power Stadium to work with the club’s goalkeepers.

If they keep the ball out of our net they are a good keeper to me! DAVE JONES

The Pools boss dispensed with the services of previous keeping coach Tony Caig on his arrival at the Vic in January.

Pools subsequently used former goalie and assistant manager, Stephen Pears, as a part-time measure but have now employed Basso.

The Brazilian, who enjoyed a long spell between the sticks at Bristol City, is putting Joe Fryer, Ben Dudzinski and Ryan Catterick through their paces at the Racecouse Ground, with number one keeper, Trevor Carson, also taking part as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

The 41-year-old, who joined from FC United of Manchester, comes highly recommended as a coach.

“That’s why he has been brought in,” said Jones.

“Adriano has a wealth of knowledge, experience, you only have to see him in training.

“He could still be playing now!

“It’s a specialised role and I’m not a goalkeeping expert.

“If they keep the ball out of our net they are a good keeper to me!

“Technically, he knows best, he coaches them, he sees things I might not see.”