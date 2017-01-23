Ex-Newcastle and Sunderland striker trains with Hartlepool United

Former Newcastle United and Sunderland striker Michael Chopra is training with Hartlepool United.

The 33-year-old is a free agent and last played on these shores for Scottish lower league side Alloa Athletic.

Forward Chopra took part in Pools' session at their Maiden Castle training base this morning, on the day in which new boss Dave Jones took the helm.

Chopra started his career with the Magpies, having prolific loan spells at Watford and Barnsley as well as a stint at Nottingham Forest, before joining Cardiff City in June 2006, then managed by Jones.

His Championship goals then earned him a £5 million move to the Stadium of Light, but within two years Jones snapped him up again, this time for a fee of around £4 million.

After his Cardiff return the Geordie then moved to Ipswich Town, Blackpool and finally the Scottish Championship with part-timers Alloa.

He has also spent time playing in the Indian Premier League with Kerala Blasters.