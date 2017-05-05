Ex-Newcastle United star can help keep Hartlepool United in Football League

Matthew Bates is not friends with Kevin Nolan – but the Notts County boss might be about to receive a good luck message from an unfamiliar number.

Hartlepool United’s interim manager must lead his team to victory against Doncaster Rovers tomorrow – but has also to rely on Newport failing to beat Notts in the battle of the Countys at Rodney Parade.

Nolan has lifted his side from 21st to 16th in an incredible six-week turnaround and head to South Wales with little to play for, though a win could move them up to 15th.

Bates believes Notts will not be ‘on holiday’ tomorrow evening.

“I don’t know him personally, but I’ve played against him,” said the ex-Boro defender.

“I’m going to try to get his number, give him a text! See if they can do us a favour!”

“Kevin is a good young manager, he’ll want to go there and win.

“He won’t want to play a weakened side –he won’t be disrespectful.

“He’ll want to win for his own CV, Notts County are on a good run and will want to finish as high as they possibly can.

“They have good, experienced players – Jon Stead, Shola Ameobi – they are footballers who want to win games.

“They won’t be going there on holiday.

“It’s a tough place to go, Newport. we’ve been there, it’s a difficult pitch to play on, but I think they will be going there as professionally as they can to get a result.”

Newport will start the match as favourites – under Mike Flynn they have performed a Ronnie Moore-like Great Escape, winning their last three home games 1-0.