Ex-Sunderland prospect Louis Laing signs for Hartlepool

Hartlepool United have made their seventh signing of the summer after snapping up defender Louis Laing.

The 24-year-old joins Pools on a free transfer after spells at Motherwell, Notts County and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Laing started his career at Sunderland, before joining Nottingham Forest in 2014. His spell at the City Ground was unsuccessful, and he spent time on loan at Notts County and Motherwell, before signing a two-year contract with the latter in 2015.

Laing made 15 appearances for the SPL outfit before rejoining Notts County on loan at the start of last season. His contract at Motherwell was then cancelled in January and he joined Inverness on a short-term contract until the end of the season.

The Newcastle-born stopper will provide an extra option for Pools boss Craig Harrison, who had been left with just Scott Harrison as a senior centre-half after Brad Walker joined Crewe and Matthew Bates stepped into a coaching role.

He joins Scott Loach, Jack Munns, Blair Adams, Luke George, Jake Cassidy and Ryan Donaldson as Pools' summer signings.