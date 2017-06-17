Ex-Watford, Ipswich and England to re-establish himself at Hartlepool

Scott Loach says he could not be in a better place than Hartlepool United.

The ex-England keeper has taken custody of the gloves vacated by Trevor Carson and is determined to be a success at Pools.

I feel I still have a lot to offer and there’s no better platform. SCOTT LOACH

Loach made 16 appearances last season, split almost equally between Notts County in League Two and York City in the National League.

He also made 16 the previous campaign with the Magpies and 18 when he was with Peterborough United in 2014-15.

It is a far cry from the days when he was the number one at Ipswich Town and Watford – now the goalie, still only 29, wants to turn back the clock and be between the sticks every week.

And he is not too proud to be stepping down into the National League.

“I’ve played in every division and had a spell on loan at York and it’s not a bad league,” said Loach, who revealed that saying ‘yes’ to Pools boss Craig Harrison was an easy decision.

“I’m a football person as well as being a family man and this was a no-brainer, it’s such a good opportunity for me to come and play regular football.

“I wasn’t going to say no.

“I need this.

“The last few seasons I might have played 20 here, 20 there, I want that feeling of playing 46 games a season and getting back to where I was in my early days.

“I’ve played at a high level and, for whatever reason, I’m not playing at that higher level.

“But I feel I still have a lot to offer and there’s no better platform.

“It’s a good league – some of them might not be the biggest of grounds and it becomes a test of your mental strength.

“I’ve come here to play games – I want my family to see I’m a footballer.

“I don’t want to work hard all week and not play on a Saturday.

“I’m an ambitious person, I’m only 29 years old.”

Much is resting on the big shoulders of Loach, who was one of five signings made by Harrison along with midfielder Luke George and attacking talent, Ryan Donaldson, Jack Munns and Jake Cassidy.

He says the transfer success by the new Pools boss is a major boost to the club which dropped out of the Football League on the final day of last season.

Loach, who was twice called into England senior squads, is confident that Pools will not fall into the trap of following one relegation campaign with another in the fifth tier.

“It can happen when teams drop that they drop again, but I think it’s important we re-group quickly which seems to be happening at this place,” Loach told the Pools website.

“We are where we are and now we must work hard to get back to where we belong.”