FA Cup draw: Hartlepool United handed trip to South Shields

Hartlepool United have been handed an FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie trip to South Shields.

Pools enter the competition at this stage for the first time in their history and have been handed a tricky looking tie against the ambitious Evo-Stik North outfit.

The Mariners saw off York City in the last round of the competition 3-2 on home turf and beat Pools rivals Darlington in the round previous.

The tie will take place on the weekend of Saturday, October 14, with a place in the first round proper at stake.

Full north section draw: FC Halifax Town v Tranmere Rovers; Solihull Moors v 1874 Norwich or Ossett Town; South Shields v Hartlepool United; Shaw Lane v Barrow; Chorley v Boston United; Stafford Rangers or Telford United v Stockport County; Harrogate Town or Bradford Park Avenue v Leamington or Gainsborough Trinity; Nantwich Town v Kettering Town; Buxton v Gateshead; Guiseley v Shildon.