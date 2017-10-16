FA Cup first round draw: Hartlepool United away to Morecambe.

Hartlepool United will travel to Morecambe in FA Cup first round.

Tonight's first round draw saw Pools paired with the Shrimps at the Globre Arena on the weekend of November 3/4/5.

Pools reached the first round proper with a come from behind 2-1 victory at South Shields on Saturday.

Craig Harrison's side were in real danger of crashing out at the fourth qualifying round stage after going behind to a 26th-minute Carl Finnigan goal.

But Pools team recovered thanks to two goals in six minutes from Devante Rodney and Nicky Deverdics early in the second half.

Pools will have no fears about the trip to Lancashire.

The club have an unbeaten record record at the Globe Arena.

Current Pools top scorer Jonathan Franks struck the last-minute winner there in the 2013-14 season when Colin Cooper's team won 2-1.

Pools won there 1-0 in 2015 during the Ronnie Moore-inspired Great Escape thanks to an Andy Parrish own goal.

Twelve months later, with Craig Hignett in charge and Nathan Thomas on fire, Pools triumphed 5-2 against Jim Bentley's team.

Last season, Pools, this time under Dave Jones, drew 1-1 with the Shrimps.

The visitors had the better of the match and led through Padraig Amond, but Pools could not hold on and Paul Mullin headed home the equaliser.