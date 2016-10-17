FA Cup: Pools face non-league tie in first round

Hartlepool United will face a tie against non-league opposition in the first round of the FA Cup.

Pools, who were ball no.23, were handed a home draw at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium against either Northern Premier League Division One side Stamford AFC or National League outfit Wrexham.

The pair first met in Lincolnshire on Saturday and played out a 1-1 draw.

The replay at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground is scheduled for tomorrow evening (7.45pm kick-off).

County Durham side Spennymoor Town, of level seven in the pyramid, drew a trip to League One MK Dons.

Ties are to be played on the weekend of Saturday, November 5.

Full draw: Sheffield United v Leyton Orient; Millwall v Southend United; Dagenham & Redbridge v Halifax Town; Merstham v Oxford United; Taunton/Hemel Hempstead v Barrow; Southport v Fleetwood Town; Yeovil Town v Solihull Moors; Stockport County v Torquay/Woking; Dartford v Sutton United; Walsall v Macclesfield Town; Port Vale v Stevenage; Northampton Town v Harrow Borough/Margate; Cambridge United v Dover Athletic; Westfields v York/Curzon Ashton; MKDons v Spennymoor Town; Gillingham v Brackley Town; Alfreton/Gateshead v Newport County; Portsmouth v Wycombe Wanderers; Maidstone United v Rochdale; Bury v AFC Wimbledon; St Albans City v Carlisle United; Boreham Wood v Notts County; Mansfield Town v Plymouth Argyle; Braintree Town v Eastbourne Borough; Hartlepool United v Wrexham/Stamford; Bolton Wanderers v Grimsby Town; Bradford v Accrington Stanley; Eastleigh v Swindon Town; Shrewsbury Town v Barnet; Morecambe v Coventry City; Crawley Town v Bristol Rovers; Whitehawk v Stourbridge; Colchester United v Chesterfield; Lincoln City/Guiseley v Altrincham; Exeter City v Luton Town; Charlton Athletic v Scunthorpe United; Cheltenham Town v Crewe Alexandra; Peterborough United v Chesham United; Blackpool v Kidderminster Harriers.