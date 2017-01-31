Featherstone believes Hartlepool can put a run of results together and get amongst play offs

Nicky Featherstone insists Hartlepool United have it within their power to climb League Two under Dave Jones.

Pools showed their Jekyl and Hyde nature at the weekend when they followed a super 2-0 win over Stevenage by being beaten 3-1 at relegation favourites Newport County.

But the skipper says there is nothing stopping them moving up to the right end of the division if they can put together a run of form.

If they can start with a victory over Yeovil Town this Saturday at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium they will move up at least one place in the table, given the Glovers are 16th in the table.

“The league is that tight, it won’t take much to change things around,” said the midfielder.

“We are only 12 points off the play-off positions and there are plenty of points to play for.

“If we can put a run of results together we can get right up amongst it.

“We’ve struggled all season to put any consistent run together, we don’t seem to be able to do two or three wins on the bounce.

“We’d hoped to kick on after Stevenage but we are looking to put both performances and results together.”

Featherstone hopes the Stevenage Pools turn up this Saturday, rather than the Newport Pools.

It was incredible to think that the same XI which had put Borough to the sword the previous Saturday were destroyed by the League Two strugglers.

Featherstone said that Pools are desperate to keep back-to-back Vic clean sheets and spoke highly of the back four’s last home display.

Central defenders Scott Harrison and Matthew Bates have two Fulham men on their outside, ex-Cottager Liam Donnelly at right-back and Craven Cottage loan-man Sean Kavanagh on the left.

“It was great to keep a clean sheet against Stevenage,” said the team captain.

“We looked more solid – previous to that we couldn’t seem to keep one.

“If you can keep a clean sheet then you are half way there to a brsult, aren’t you?

“Scotty had a difficult end to last season but he came back in the summer and showed what he is made of.

“He and Batesy are a good combination, Matty has tons of experience he uses and is a good talker.

“Sean has come in and been a good addition and Liam is very solid.

“I thought the back four looked good against Stevenage, it’s about getting a bit of consistency put together.

“But that goes for the whole team.

“If we can find that consistency and get on a run, you never know where it could take us,”