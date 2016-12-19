Five things for Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett to consider

After a fortnight of doom and gloom on and off the pitch at Hartlepool United, the outlook, headed into the festive period, looks a whole lot more bright.

A point at Portsmouth, gained with backs-to-wall and fight aplenty, has changed the complexion at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium, even though Pools’ League Two standing - 18th - remains the same.

“If there was a header to be won, or tackle to be made - he did it”

With no game for a full week, what is on the agenda for manager Craig Hignett?

Here we take a look at a number of issues we learned from the Fratton Park stalemate, and some Hignett needs to adjust ahead of Monday afternoon’s Boxing Day clash with Blackpool.

Stick with Billy Paynter

The biggest lesson to come out of last weekend, for me, is the fact that Pools look a much better team with Paytner leading the line.

Fans have been calling for him to come into the side, after his remarkable goalscoring exploits last season, and it just so happens they have been proven right.

While Paynter, who has started the last couple of games, has not scored, he has given Pools an outlet.

On Saturday, he used every ounce of his experience to win free-kicks, draw fouls and generally relieve the building pressure on Pools backline, especially in the closing stages when Pompey laid siege to Trevor Carson’s 18-yard box.

Nicky Featherstone is clearly not a No.10

When times are tough, managers experiment.

And quite often those experiments fail - the one to play Featherstone in behind Paynter against Cambridge proves that.

But, slotting him back into a much deeper role in front of the back four at the weekend, did work.

Having Featherstone at the base of what has in basically a five-man midfield, gave balance, cohesion and a calming influence when waters got choppy on the south coast.

Maybe it is time for Josh Laurent to come out?

Personally, I am a massive fan of Laurent.

For me, he is a player, that with the guidance and development, can become a player who excels much further up the English Football League pyramid.

But, at this moment in time, Laurent is not quite at that standard.

He is a player who is still learning his trade, and to be honest, despite all of his running and willing, he is finding it difficult at the moment.

When young players are struggling it can be of benefit to take them out of the firing line for a game or two.

I have no doubt, if Hignett chose to do this, Laurent would come back refreshed in the New Year.

Who to replace is another question altogether.

Trevor Carson is the best keeper in League Two

You will have to go a long way to see a better goalkeeping show than what the Northern Irishman produced at Fratton Park.

Shot after shot, cross after cross, all dealt with by the big goalie. He was a class act.

Put simply, Pools are lucky to have such a talented stopper on their books.

He is loyal and committed to the cause, too, which can only be music to the ears of Poolies out there.

Scott Harrison could just be the surprise answer to Pools’ problems

Hartlepool have been crying out for some defensive solididty in recent weeks.

Sadly, when looking to Toto Nsiala for that, Hignett and his team have been found wanting.

Matthew Bates, at times this season, appears to be fighting a lost cause in the heart of defence.

But Harrison stepped up to the plate at the weekend.

He did the simple things well.

If there was a header to be won, or a tackle to be made - he did it.

His no-nonsense approach brought rave reviews. The interesting thing now is whether he can replicate that week-in, week-out.