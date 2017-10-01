FIVE things we learned from Hartlepool United’s Woking draw

A point away from home for Hartlepool United is nothing to be sniffed at, but what did we learn from their Woking outing?

Our writer Liam Kennedy shares his thoughts on the 1-1 draw ...

l Thorne looks a find

He might not be the experienced forward Pools were looking for but James Thorne definitely looks like a find.

Not only does he have physical presence, he is mobile, too.

It was no surprise to see him subbed in the second half as he absolutely ran his socks off for the cause.

If he keeps that up he could turn out to be a great find by Harrison.

l The gaffer has options

Given the debut show of Thorne it would be hard to see him getting taken out the team on Tuesday.

But, given that he hasn’t played all that much football of late, it might be in the manager’s thinking to switch things up.

Whether that’s the case or not, it’s nice for him to have options at his disposal.

Devante Rodney might not have netted in his 11 Pools outings to date but he definitely furthered his case for a start with his cameo off the bench at Woking.

Not even looking at his incredible effort to hit the post, his workrate was absolutely outrageous.

He hassled the Woking backline, non-stop and in truth his efforts deserved a goal.

Rhys Oates is another who can find himself very unlucky not to be in the side. Again he was quality off the bench.

l Donnelly the real deal

He might be a jack of all trades but Liam Donnelly is also a master of the lot, too.

After his weekend show, though, there can be no doubt he’s a Football League centre-half in the making. Comfortable on the ball, physical despite his size and tenacious - it’s no wonder he’s being eyed as a senior Northern Irish international of the future.

His national ambitions, though, came to his detriment recently and it looks like being that way again this week with him set to head off with the Under-21s.

Scott Harrison is ready and waiting to step in but Donnelly looks like the perfect bet to be the future of the centre of Pools defence.

l Deverdics conundrum

In my opinion there are few better creative midfielders at this level than Nicky Deverdics.

But, despite being out of position at left back, there are few players in better form at this level.

Deverdics looks like he’s played there all his life.

Sometimes it does make you wonder though, how much of an impact he could have 30 yards further up the park. He’s a match winner and despite being a very good square peg in a round hole, he’s not going to get too many chances to win games from the edge of his own box.

l Scott Loach is the best bar none

I’d be shocked if you could find a better goalkeeper than Scott Loach outside of England’s top two divisions.

Pools have one quality operator on their hands. Two top class saves kept a point safe, and that’s not for the first time this season.

Who’d have thought Pools would get an upgrade on Trevor Carson?