Former Hartlepool United hero takes the reins at Chesterfield after Danny Wilson sacked

Ex-Hartlepool United skipper Richie Humphreys has been named caretaker boss at Chesterfield, following the sacking of former Pools boss Danny Wilson.

But he has told the club he does not want the job permanently.

Humphreys, made more than 500 appearances for Pools during a 12-year spell at the Victoria Ground, has been handed the reins after Wilson was given his marching orders by the struggling League One outfit at the weekend.

Saturday's 2-0 loss to Bradford City was the final straw for the Spireites board as the club slipped back into the third tier dropzone.

And Wilson, who managed Pools between 2006 and 2008, was dismissed, along with assistant Chris Morgan, yesterday.

While still registered Humphreys, now 39, has taken a back seat this campaign when it comes to playing duties. He has made just three appearances for the club, with just one coming in the league.

But he has confirmed that he has no interest in taking the reins on anything more than a temporary basis.

Club director Ashley Carson confirmed: "Ritchie has not put his hat in the ring, he’s not interested.

"He loves the club and he’s happy to help out in the short term.

"If there’s anything going forward he would be delighted to be involved.

"He’s such a good professional."

Pools legend Humphreys, assisted by goalkeeper coach Matt Duke, is likely to be in the dugout for tomorrow night’s trip to Luton Town in the EFL Trophy.