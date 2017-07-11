Former Sunderland defender Louis Laing hungry to win his first promotion with Hartlepool United

Louis Laing is hungry to achieve his first promotion in football with Hartlepool United after being sold on the club’s vision by boss Craig Harrison.

The 24-year-old centre-back is Harrison’s seventh signing of the summer as Pools target promotion back to the Football League.

Pools beat off competition from clubs in Scotland and the Football League to land the former Sunderland defender, who says signing for Pools was a no-brainer once he’d met Harrison.

“There has been talk of it for a number of weeks now but I actually only met the manager one day last week,” revealed Laing.

“As soon as I met him I knew it was the right thing to do; he explained the vision that he and everyone at the club has.

“He spoke about one main goal which is promotion and I want to be involved in something like that.

“I have never experienced a promotion before in my career and I am very, very hungry to do it.

“I think we will do alright this season. I am very excited to here at Hartlepool and can’t wait to get started.

“I know the lads have been in training for a couple of weeks already and I’m looking forward to getting the boots back on and building my fitness ahead of the season.”

Laing, pleased to be back home in the North East, joins Pools on a free transfer after spells at Motherwell, Notts County and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

And the highly-rated defender spoke glowingly about the impression Harrison made on him.

“The manager’s enthusiasm rubs off on you. I knew what I wanted to do as soon as I met him,” added Newcastle-born Laing.

“Everything he said was great, not just the football side but everything about the facilities too.

“I am moving home and the wife is really happy - it has all worked out really well.

“I have played with quite a few of the lads, about five or six of them and it is really nice when you know a few people, that was another big positive.”

Laing started his career at Sunderland, before joining Nottingham Forest in 2014.

His spell at the City Ground didn’t work out and spent time on loan at Notts County and Motherwell before signing a two-year deal with the SPL outfit. His contract at Motherwell was cancelled in January and he joined Inverness on a short-term contract.

The former England youth international has experience of playing at The Vic having scored and provided an assist in a 2-1 win for Notts County during a loan spell last season.

“Yeah, that was a really good day for me personally - as a centre half scoring and providing an assist is pretty unheard of!

“I will try and do more of that this season on the right side,” he told the club website.

He joins Scott Loach, Jack Munns, Blair Adams, Luke George, Jake Cassidy and Ryan Donaldson as Pools’ summer signings.