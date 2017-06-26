Forward signs new deal at Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United forward Rhys Oates has signed a new deal with the club.

The 22-year-old front man, who joined Pools from Barnsley in the summer of 2015 and has scored eight times in 73 appearances, was out of contract but has agreed terms on a new deal.

Oates was at Maiden Castle today for the first day of pre-season under new manager Craig Harrison.

"I’m really happy about it," Oates told the club website.

"It was good to get back with the lads today and back playing football and it’s great to have everything sorted with the contract now.

"It’s taken a little longer than everyone would have liked but I am happy it’s sorted now and I just want to concentrate on the football, getting fit again and back among the goals.

"I want to have a good pre-season now; it was a bit up and down for me last season but I felt like I ended the year strongly so I want to kick-on from there.

"I have played in the National League with Grimsby, Chester and Gateshead so I know it’s tough but if we play to our potential then I am confident we can be challenging for promotion."