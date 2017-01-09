Fulham loan man gutted with defeat for Hartlepool

Despite shining from the off, debutant Sean Kavanagh was “gutted” with his Hartlepool United bow.

The 22-year-old, signed on loan from Championship Fulham late last week, was a shining light at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium on Saturday against Grimsby Town.

I thought it was in.

But despite his debut show, which almost included a goal, the Irishman was obviously disappointed with the result.

He says it took the shine off things.

“I’ve come in and I’m pleased to play on a personal level and I’m gutted we lost,” said the highly-rated defender

“It was just that cutting edge, the final third where we fell short.

“It was frustrating. We were the better side and played well.

“I thought we moved it well also but in the final third we didn’t break them down.”

Despite the blow of losing first time up Kavanagh says he will not dwell on it.

He added: “It happens and we work on it and get ready for next week.

“It’s now full steam ahead until the end of the season.”

It is fair to say it was an eventful first appearance for the club, with Kavanagh almost finding Billy Paynter in the area within minutes of kick-off.

Then, later on, when his curling effort looked destined to open his account for the club, only for a Mariners’ defender to scramble back to nod off the line.

Reflecting on his own performance, he said: “I got involved straight away, it would have been nice to get chance converted early doors.

“All in all I enjoyed it. I was happy enough with my game, but the result bothers us.

“I almost scored in the top corner but the defender got back on the line – a shot-cross, mis-hit cross whatever you want to say and I thought it was going in but the lad got back on the line to head it off.

“We missed that final ball and chances were blocked, the keeper caught too many balls for me. We just need to be sharper in and around the box.

“I’m happy to start and pleased that we played quite well.”