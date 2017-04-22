Furious Jeff Stelling stands down as Hartlepool United president after angry Sky rant

Jeff Stelling has stood down as Hartlepool United president in the aftermath of today's surrender to Barnet.

The Sky Sports presenter let rip against boss Dave Jones after Pools dropped into the Football League's drop zone with just two weekend's of the season left.

Pools lost 2-0 to the Bees and with Newport beating Accrington 1-0, it meant Jones's side fell into the bottom two.

Stelling said: “We have lost at home, we're in the relegation places, and it’s not personal Dave, but for God’s sake for the good of the club go now.

"Walk now. It’s 13 points from 51 this is not your level of football.

"[Finance director] Pam Duxbury, the chairman Gary Coxall, if he won’t walk, then sack him.

"If it means me resigning as president then I do so happily – do it now, do it today."

Stelling has been a man of his word and has quit his position after just two seasons in the role as figurehead of his hometown club.

The 62-year-old succeeded Lord Mandelson, who had been happy to stand aside after his involvement in Hartlepool had diminished following his move from the House of Commons to the House of Lords.

Stelling's exit will be viewed with great sadness by Pools fans.

The brodcaster has brought great publicity and goodwill to the club thanks to the passion he displays about Pools on screen.

That was summed up by his reaction to the result which sends Pools closer to the National League.

There were chants of "Dave Jones, get out of our club" from supporters in the Town End this afternoon after Barnet made it 2-0, while fans chanted "you're not fit to wear the shirt" to the players at the full-time whistle.