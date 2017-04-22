Angry president Jeff Stelling has told Hartlepool United boss Dave Jones "to go now" after Pools dropped into Leaue Two's relegation zone.

And the Sky Sports presenter, speaking on Gillette Soccer Saturday after Pools' weak home 2-0 defeat to Barnet, said if Jones did not resign he should be sacked.

Pools were a cross between woeful and paralysed with fear as they were outplayed by a managerless side who had won only once in the last 10 games and had lost four on the spin.

Stelling could not contain his anger after second half goals by John Akinde and Simeon Akinola sent Pools into the bottom two for the first time since March 2015 with just two games to go.

Stelling said: “We have lost at home, we're in the relegation places, and it’s not personal Dave, but for God’s sake for the good of the club go now.

"Walk now. It’s 13 points from 51 this is not your level of football.

"Pam Duxbury, the chairman, Gary Coxall, if he won’t walk then sack him. If it means me resigning as vice president then I do so happily – do it now, do it today."

Pools offered precious little in a match they simply had to win.

And the scoreline could have been worse but for Akinde failing from the spot nine minutes from time.

Newport's 1-0 win over Accrington meant Pools are now two points behind the Welsh side going into the last two matches.