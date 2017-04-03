Game management not a lack of skill costs Hartlepool United

Padraig Amond believes Hartlepool United are paying the price for “game management” deficiencies rather than a lack of technical ability.

Pools, not for the first time this season, had some moments of promise in Saturday’s visit of Portsmouth, only to end the match empty-handed.

Former Pools loan man Kal Naismith was the architect of Pompey’s 2-0 victory, scoring the first in the 17th minute and then setting up the match-clincher on the hour for sub Gary Roberts.

The win keeps Paul Cook’s side flying in third spot and destined for promotion as the club looks to re-build after their fall from grace.

“Portsmouth have had their problems, it’s not that long ago they were in the Premier League, in Europe and winning the FA Cup and stuff like that.

“They’ve had problems off the field, but they are getting it right now.

“They have a good manager and assistant, who I have worked under before, and some very good players.

“The thing they do is they manage the game so well.

“At times it’s no-nonsense and other times very good football.

“We maybe try to over-play at times, you can look at that a couple of ways.

“You could look at it as a criticism of us or as a positive about us, everyone is looking for the ball and trying to play football in the right way.

“Sometimes though you have to do the ugly side of it.

“We’ve done it well enough in some games.”

Pools were undone in a crucial spell early in the second half.

Nathan Thomas saw a shot hit the post for Pools and get cleared and within 10 minutes, midfielder Nicky Featherstone lost possession and three passes later, the ball was in the back of Joe Fryer’s net as Pompey went two up.

“If we’d knocked a couple of passes together and gone up and scored that would be brilliant,” said Amond.

“But that’s not what happened we lost the ball and they went bang, bang, bang goal and it happened at a crucial time.

“We were just coming into the game a lot more, we’d just hit the post.

“At 1-0 if you nick a goal you can get a point and move on.”

Amond believes it could have been a different game had that right-foot shot from Thomas squeezed in off David Forde’s left-hand upright.

“We started quite brightly in the second half and we had that shot that hit the post,” said the leading scorer.

“If that had gone in then we were in the ascendancy, but that sort of summed up our season – it hit the post, came out and then they went up the other end not long after to score.

“Naismith scored one and set one up, I think I’d have been having a shot there, but the second goal killed us.

“We conceded a couple of sloppy goals and it’s a bad day all-round.

“Portsmouth managed the game a lot better than us.

“Whether they are better technical players than us, I don’t know, but they are where they are for a reason and we are where we are for a reason.

“You could see they are a team who are going to win promotion, there are no doubts about that.

“They will be in League One next season and we have a fight on our hands to make sure we are still in this division next year.”

Amond, who will lead the line at Morecambe this Saturday, says Pools needed to get the opening goal to give themselves a chance against a side with the best defensive record in League Two.

“We needed to get the first goal, to get everything going our way,” he added.