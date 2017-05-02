Gary Coxall resigns as Hartlepool United chairman

Gary Coxall has tonight resigned as chairman of Hartlepool United.

Coxall, who stands down as chairman five days before the biggest game in the club's history, says he felt it would "divide" the club if he continued in the role at a crucial time when the club needs to come together.

Hartlepool United, two points adrift of safety in League Two, host Doncaster Rovers at the Northern Gas and Power Stadium on Saturday teatime knowing they need to win to stand any chance of survival.

It has been a dramatic few weeks at The Vic, with Dave Jones sacked as manager on April 24, with defender Matthew Bates put in temporary charge alongside Billy Paynter, Stuart Parnaby and physio Ian Gallagher.

Coxall had come under increasing pressure from supporters in recent weeks, with fans calling for him to go during the defeat to Barnet.

Finance director Pam Duxbury is to become chief executive and take over Coxall's role and the former chairman said he has "passed a mandate to Pam for her to explore conversion to a fan ownership model for Hartlepool United".

Duxbury met with representatives from the Hartlepool United Supporters' Trust tonight to start discussions and Coxall, in a lengthy statement, said further announcements will be made in due course.

Coxall said: "It is with huge sadness that I announce that, after some serious consideration over the past two weeks, I have decided to resign from my position as Chairman of our Club.

"I am not oblivious to my surroundings and the feeling towards my tenure as Chairman and I feel that, should I continue, it would divide the Club at a time when it needs to come together as one.

"Therefore, if my Chairmanship is a factor in preventing that togetherness, then I will happily step aside for the good of the Club. The Club is more important.

"There has been some criticism of me over the previous few months, some justified and some completely untrue and so wide of the mark it's incredible.

"However, now is not the time to address those points, but I am confident that over the coming months it will be clear the Club has always come first, even before my own family in some cases.

"I am pleased to announce that Pam Duxbury will continue with our original plan of assuming the role of CEO, but will additionally assume all of the duties of the Chair, with my full support and the full support of everyone at the Club.

"I have agreed and passed a mandate to Pam for her to explore conversion to a fan ownership model for Hartlepool United.

"To this end, as of this evening, she has met with the Supporters' Trust to start discussions, and further announcements will be made in due course.

"All I ask is that you continue to give your fantastic support to the team - we are certainly not out of this yet, not by a long way, and I still believe that we can retain our League Two status.

"For me personally, I will always be a Hartlepool United fan and the Club will forever be in my heart.

"#NSD"

JPNG took over from Pools’ previous owners IOR in June 2015.

