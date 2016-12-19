Goalkeepers like Hartlepool's Trevor Carson are few and far between - Portsmouth defender Matthew Clarke

Portsmouth's Matthew Clarke says goalkeepers like Hartlepool United's Trevor Carson are few and far between.

While many Pompey fans are panicking about the club's most recent result - the 0-0 home draw with Pools - and the fact they lost ground on the League Two top three, Clarke believes the players could do little more to win the Fratton Park clash.

Matthew Clarke keeps an eye on Billy Paynter.

The difference between three points and one, according to Clarke, was Northern Irishman Carson.

The 20-year-old is sure Pompey will not come against many keepers who can put in a performance like Carson in the fourth tier this campaign.

He said: "Their goalkeeper (Carson) had a blinder of a day.

"We had to be patient.

"If we create the chances going forward that we did on Saturday then the goals will come., because not every team in this league is going to have a goalkeeper play like theirs did."

Reflecting back on the game youngster Clarke says he could understand the 17,000-plus home crowd's anger, playing against a side in Pools, whose purpose was to frustrate.

"We hear the fans’ frustration, but we felt it as well," he said.

"We were trying to score.

"You could see I was running forward with the ball and Burgey (Christian Burgess) was doing the same.

"We are all a little bit frustrated.

"We all want the same thing – that is to win the game.

"But it was just one of those days.

"If we get a goal early doors it becomes two or three for us because the opposition is forced to come out and play.

"But when it is still 0-0 they are holding onto something."