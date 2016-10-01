Grimsby Town 0 Hartlepool United 3: Thomas steals show for rampant Pools

Nathan Thomas again stole the show as rampant Hartlepool United put three past Grimsby Town.

A deft second-half chip put the icing on the cake for Craig Hignett's men, who had earlier taken the lead thanks to a Padraig Amond first half double against his former employers.

Boss Hignett made one enforced change from the side that gained a creditable draw against Luton Town in midweek - Nicky Featherstone, serving the first leg of a three match stint on the sidelines, dropped out and in came Nicky Deverdics.

Trevor Carson, who is set to go on international duty with Northern Ireland, was handed the captain's armband, while Liam Donnelly, who will also miss two games due to his youth international call, continued at the heart of defence, with Jordan Richards on the right and Jake Carroll on the left.

Scott Harrison returned to the bench after his own one game suspension.

After a hesitant opening in which Pools were almost exclusively pinned into their own 18 yard box, on the break, as they so often do, the visitors took the lead.

On 26 minutes Lewis Alessandra cut in from the left and with his right struck a vicious effort that cannoned off the foot of the Mariners' upright. And while the Town defenders stood around and watched Amond reacted quickest to beat the offside trap and net his third of the campaign.

Nine minutes later Pools got their second, with Amond doubling his tally for the season.

A floated cross from the right was met by the head of the Irishman and despite James McKeown's attempts to keep it out it nestled into the back of the net for 2-0.

After the break Grimsby pressed to get back in it, with League Two top scorer Omar Bogle going close on two occasions.

Pools then had captain Carson to thank when he pulled off a remarkable double save.

Then talisman Thomas stepped up to steal Amond's thunder.

Picking the ball up from Lewis Alessandra, Thomas took one look at the goalie and from the edge of the area dinked the ball over the top of McKeown and into the back of the net.

Hignett said in the week that Thomas had Premier League class. Well, while many may have scoffed at that comparison, he certainly showed his ability with that finish.

And that was that, as Thomas' effort all but ended the game as a contest and Pools made it five unbeaten, this time without the late drama.