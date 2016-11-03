Groin op rules Hartlepool United winger out long term

Hartlepool United winger Nathan Thomas needs an operation to rectify his groin injury.

And, as a result, the 22-year-old looks set to be ruled out until January.

Thomas, who was stretchered off during last weekend's 3-2 defeat to Barnet, was sent to a specialist by the club yesterday to work out the extent of the injury.

Word came through this morning that Thomas would have to go under the knife to fix the issue.

A club statement read: "The Pools winger was re-scanned under the guidance of the surgeon on Wednesday evening and results confirmed the extent of the damage to his adductor-longus muscle.

"Thomas will now undergo an operation in Bradford on Friday before beginning a rehabilitation programme in line with the surgeon’s protocols."

Confirming the diagnosis, Pools head physio Ian Gallagher added: "Nathan will need two weeks rest after the surgery and then we will follow the advice we’re given.

"This is quite a rare injury but he will be in good hands because we have enlisted the services of the best surgeon in the business for this type of problem.

"If all goes to plan with the operation then I would expect to see Nathan back in action at some point in January."