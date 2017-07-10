Harrison: National League sides will struggle with Hartlepool’s slick style

National League teams won’t be able to live with Hartlepool United’s slick style of play - that’s the view of defender Scott Harrison.

The centre-half believes a number of shrewd additions to the Pools squad by new boss Craig Harrison, as well as an injection of belief to the dressing-room, has transformed the club.

Hartlepool are no longer fearful, ponderous League Two cannon-fodder, their a team transformed, according to Harrison, especially under the wing of his managerial namesake Craig.

“The new manager wants to play football - I don’t think teams will be able to live with us if we get it right,” said the 23-year-old former Darlington, Bury and Sunderland man.

“I played in the Conference at Darlington and I have to say I did not notice much difference to what League Two is like.

“At both levels you get your big lumps up front and have to fight for everything.

“People say we have had to change our mindset but I don’t believe we have.

“For me it has always been very simple - playing home or away against good or bad opposition - it is 11 v 11. That’s all it is.

“I won’t bother me but it might some of the other lads.

“There is absolutely no doubt we are one of the biggest teams at this level. And I am confident we can go out there at the start of the season and prove that on the park.”

Relegation to the fifth tier can mean different things to different players.

While it brings with the it the obvious disappointment for club and fans it can be seen as an opportunity by some.

Some may think inspired to help their club rise again, and prove their worth.

While others have more sinister motives - upping their game to get a move elsewhere.

Whatever happens Harrison says he is ready for the fight at Pools this season.

“If we are playing well, Rhys Oates is bagging the goals - then people will come and watch you. That is part and parcel of football,” he said of potential interest from elsewhere.

“They may think they can come in and take you on the cheap.

“Either way this level is a good platform for players to prove themselves - that includes me.”

Collectively the devastation of the drop out of the Football League can impact on clubs and individuals in different ways.

While some never get over it - see York City last term - others gain resolve - see Bristol Rovers a few years back or Carlisle United a long while before that.

Harrison says his manager has not allowed the May hangover to last.

Since he came to the club Harrison claims his gaffer has mentioned the issue just once, and insists on not dwelling on what has gone before, preferring to keep his eyes on the prize ahead.

“The gaffer has spoken once about this club getting relegated,” said Harrison.

“He came in, told us we needed to forget about it, put it out of our minds and move on. He has not mentioned it since.

“He always just looks to the future. We just go off what he says.”

At times last season Pools were one of the easiest times on the eye in the fourth tier.

Thinking back to performances at the likes of Plymouth, Yeovil, home to Stevenage, at Carlisle and probably the best of the lot at Grimsby, you’d never believe Pools would have been one of the two worst teams in the league.

But all told, they were, and for the flashes of brilliance throughout the campaign there was a hell of a lot of dross.

Fancy football does not work at this level, we are all told. Well, Harrison thinks Pools can buck the trend.

“We have a clever, nippy frontline but also players like Cass (Jake Cassidy) who can hold the ball up,” he said.

“He has put together a good mix.

“Ryan (Donaldson) has come in having just won promotion with Plymouth and has been at a few good clubs.

“Blair (Adams), I have played with him before.

“The other lads I hadn’t seen until they came to play with us. But you could tell from minute one in training that the manager knew what he was doing when he signed them. He has added quality all over the pitch and I am sure this will not be the end, too.”